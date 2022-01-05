FipeZap: Home prices at seven-year high in 2021 | Economy

The prices of residential properties ended 2021 with an accumulated high of 5.29%, the biggest advance since 2014, when there was a nominal increase of 6.70%, according to a survey released this Wednesday (4) by FipeZap.

Despite the advance, The result is still below the inflation projected for the period, of 9.28%.

The average sale price of real estate in December, in turn, rose 0.48%, after an increase of 0.53% in November. The index was also below the expected inflation for the month, of 0.68%.

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month will be released on January 11 and, if the forecast is confirmed, the value of real estate in December will have registered a real drop (discounted for inflation) of 0.20%.

FipeZap monitors the variation in the average sale price of residential properties in 50 cities.

The rise in property prices in 2021 took place against a backdrop of low interest rates, but with an upward trend towards the end of the year due to soaring inflation. In December, the Copom adjusted the Selic to 9.25% per year.

  • What changes in 2022 – and can affect your pocket

Among the capitals monitored by FipeZap, all registered a nominal increase in sales prices in the year. See the results:

  • São Paulo: 4.13%
  • Rio de Janeiro: 2.16%
  • Belo Horizonte: 3.06%
  • Brasilia: 9.26%
  • Salvador: 1.57%
  • Fortaleza: 5.54%
  • Recife: 4.20%
  • Porto Alegre: 5.54%
  • Curitiba: 15.41%
  • Florianópolis: 15.74%
  • Victory: 19.86%
  • Goiânia: 13.70%
  • João Pessoa: 8.44%
  • Campo Grande: 5.97%
  • Maceio: 18.50%
  • Manaus: 9.48%

The average price of properties in December was R$7,874 per square meter (m²) among the 50 monitored cities. São Paulo remained as the monitored capital with the highest price per m² (R$ 9,708/m²), followed by Rio de Janeiro (R$ 9,650/m²) and Balneário Camboriú (R$ 9,358/m²).

Among the monitored capitals with the lowest average residential sale value per m² were Betim (R$ 3,091/m²), São Jose dos Pinhais (R$ 3,788/m²) and Pelotas (R$ 3,914/m²).

