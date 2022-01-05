Fire leaves 13 dead at home in US, including 7 children | World

At least 13 people, including 7 children, died in a fire this Wednesday morning (5) in a house in Philadelphia, United States.
Smoke detectors did not work, according to the state’s Fire Department. Eight people managed to escape from the building, and a child and an adult were taken to nearby hospitals.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that left 13 dead in a row house in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on January 5, 2022 in the United States — Photo: Matt Rourke/AP
There were four smoke detectors in the building, which belongs to the city’s housing authority.
Firefighters arrived at around 6:40 am (local time, 8:40 am in Brasília) and took about 50 minutes to control the fire, which reached the second of the three floors of the house.
“Keep these babies in your prayers,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. The age of the children was not revealed.
