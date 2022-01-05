First case of Flurona is identified in Poço Fundo – ONDA POÇOS

The first case of Flurona (double infection of influenza and covid-19) was registered this Monday afternoon, 03, in Poço Fundo. The diagnosis was verified in a clinical analysis laboratory in the city.

Journalism at Onda Poços spoke with Marcio Arley Fernandes, a biochemist pharmacist and specialist in clinical analysis.

Marcio, who is from the laboratory, said that this Monday afternoon, two diagnoses were found in two patients, one of which had a positive result for covid-19 and the other who found influenza and covid together. 26 years.

Marcio explained that the symptoms presented were flu. The specialist also commented that he believes that there are already cases of Flurona since the pandemic began.

So far Brazil counts four cases of Flurona. Three were identified in Ceará, in two one-year-old babies and in a 52-year-old man, and in Rio de Janeiro, a 16-year-old teenager was infected.

