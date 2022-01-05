First reactions and approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes of the series were released

DC’s first adaptation of the year seems to be doing well in reviews

The year 2022 promises great comic book adaptations. With grand ideas in some cases, reinventions for others and a spin off for the character Peacemaker, the new series of A.D seems to be dividing opinions. In between “excellent”, “half-assed” and “a bomb”, the new series of HBO Max, starring John Cena and directed by James Gunn, received its first reviews from the press.

And the result hasn’t been bad. With an average of 88% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes – which is likely to drop a few dots in the coming weeks, when further analysis is considered on the site – the series has its tomatoes fresh, but some journalists call for calm when the public finally catches a glimpse of the new DC production.

In peacemaker, we will follow the life of the Peacemaker right after the events of the second movie of the Suicide squad. The character was one of the highlights of the film, with his dubious personality and acid humor.

In his critique of the series for the The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Han he said:

“Despite all the series’ attempts to stray from the conventional, it has remained in line with its predecessors. And that’s not a bad thing, it makes Peacemaker more comfortable than challenging. A lot of familiarity throughout the series makes it easy to watch without paying attention to what to watch and not being able to stop. In his attempt to bring a new light to the character featured in the last film, Peacemaker loses some of the darkness that made him so interesting.”

the critic Puerto rican, I get cangiano, member of Critics Choice and film critic from CineXpress and other vehicles, saw in the production an approach faithful to the character’s proposal:

#Peacemaker is a great follow-up/companion to The Suicide Squad. It’s violent, raunchy and pretty funny. John Cena is awesome in this irreverent, wacky series that doesn’t hold back on the DCEU and the superhero genre. Whole team/cast is great. Plus, Eagle FTW. @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/Y6uiKZyto5 — I stay (@FicoCangiano) January 4, 2022

“Peacemaker is a great continuation of the Suicide Squad. It’s violent, cheeky and a lot of fun. John Cena is great on this irreverent series, which doesn’t try to hold back on the DCEU and superhero genre. The entire team and cast are great.”

Not very different, the criticism of the Rolling Stones, written by Alan Sepinwall, found an in-depth character study in the series:

With HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker,’ writer-director James Gunn packs a gloriously goofy superhero parody and a sincere character study into one irreverent series. Alan Sepinwall’s reviewhttps://t.co/u3WXYpizr5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 4, 2022

“With the HBO Max series Peacemaker, screenwriter and director James Gunn turns a fun superhero parody and heartfelt character study into an irreverent series.”

But, the series starring John Cena doesn’t seem to be for everyone. the critic Nick Chager, gives Daily Blow, found material funny but reasonable:

#Peacemaker is a funnier, leaner and meaner ‘Suicide Squad.’ You’ll have a total blast. https://t.co/yPdt3STpmf — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 4, 2022

“Peacemaker is fun, less interesting and less meaningful than Suicide Squad. You will have a total blast.”

already stop Aaron Pruner, critical and podcaster, early on, Peacemaker proved to be one of DC’s best productions:

I have seen three episodes of #peacemaker and it’s the best live action DC thing I’ve seen in quite a while. @JohnCena was meant for this role. @JamesGunn should do more tv. pic.twitter.com/iAGyd4Mosg — Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) January 4, 2022

“I’ve watched three episodes of Peacemaker and it’s the best adaptation live action from DC that I’ve seen in quite a while. John Cena was made for this role. James Gunn should do more TV series”

The first season of Peacemaker hits HBO Max on January 13th.

