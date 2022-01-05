Five Palmeiras test positive for covid-19 after vacation

The Palmeiras players returned from vacation this Wednesday, 5, at the Football Academy. But five of them: Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes, tested positive for covid-19, are asymptomatic and were immediately isolated by the club.







Gustavo Scarpa is one of those infected when he returns from vacation Photo: Marcello Zambrana/Agif / Estadão

According to the protocols, this will not affect the preparation for the World Cup at all, as the isolation should take about ten days, and the tournament will take place in February.

Athletes showed up at 9:00 am for the performance of covid tests before the start of medical examinations with professionals from the Sírio-Libanês hospital and physical evaluations at the Soccer Academy. In the afternoon, the first activity of 2022 is scheduled under the command of Abel Ferreira.