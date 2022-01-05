five settings you need to change now

Windows 11 brings many visual and functionality changes and going through them all will take some time for most users.

If you’ve recently upgraded to Windows 11 and want to make some productivity changes from day one, you can adjust some settings to make them more like Windows 10.

Here are five settings you should change right after upgrading or starting Windows 11

Realigning the start button

One of the first things you’ll see in Windows 11 is the macOS-like taskbar, which is now center-aligned. All your apps pinned and the Start button are pinned in the center of the screen. You can, however, change this and align your taskbar to the left again.

To do this, simply right-click on an empty area of ​​the taskbar and click the taskbar settings button. In the sections you see, expand the ‘Taskbar Behaviors’ section and from the Taskbar Alignment drop-down menu choose Left instead of Center.

Remove unwanted items from the taskbar

The Windows 11 taskbar also integrates options like Microsoft Teams and a Task View button. You can choose to remove these options if you don’t use them. To do this, go back to the taskbar settings by right-clicking on an empty space on the taskbar.

Expand the “Taskbar Items” section and uncheck any apps you don’t want pinned to the taskbar.

Go back to the old context menu

Right-clicking on any drive or folder in Windows 11 brings up a new context menu, where many options you might use often are hidden under a new ‘Show more options’ button.

While this new style may work for some people, others may find that frequent options are now hidden behind an extra click.

To revert to the old-style Windows 10 context menu, perform the following steps:

Step 1: Open Registry Editor by pressing the ‘Windows button + R’ on your keyboard. Type ‘regedit’ and press Enter.

Open Registry Editor by pressing the ‘Windows button + R’ on your keyboard. Type ‘regedit’ and press Enter. Step 2: Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE CLASSES CLSID and right click on the CLSID folder and choose New / Key. Name this new subfolder ‘ {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} ‘ (along with the square brackets).

Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE CLASSES CLSID and right click on the CLSID folder and choose New / Key. Name this new subfolder ‘ {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} ‘ (along with the square brackets). Step 3: Now create a new subfolder in the newly created subfolder in a similar way. To do this. Right click on the key {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} and choose New / Key and name it ‘ InprocServer32 ‘. Once created, double click the ‘Default’ key in the right pane and keeping your value column empty, click ‘OK’.

Restart your system and you should directly see the expanded context menu.

New window docking options

Windows 11 offers more window docking presets instead of the usual 50-50 split. New options also let you quickly snap three or four windows into place.

To use this feature, hover over the ‘Maximize’ button in any window (the button between minimize and close) and you will see the new options appear. Click on the layout of your choice and Windows will automatically align your open windows accordingly.

Title Bar Vibration Feature

The ‘title bar shake’ feature is an advantage if you tend to work with multiple windows and programs open at the same time. Whenever you have a lot of windows open, simply click on the title bar of the main window you are working on and drag it left and right quickly a few times to quickly minimize all other windows.

However, you will need to enable this feature first for it to work. To do this, navigate to Windows Settings / System / Multitasking and enable the ‘title bar window shake’ feature.