Flamengo finalizes operation and arranges purchase of Thiago Maia from Lille | Venetian Column

Agreement sealed and minutes exchanged. Flamengo finalized the operation, agreed to buy Thiago Maia from Lille and will sign a new bond with the defensive midfielder, valid for four years, next week, when the athlete returns after the vacation period. The Legal Department of the two clubs has already started the process of exchanging documents to make the transaction official.

After reaching an agreement with Lille regarding amounts to buy Thiago Maia (€4 million, around r$ 25.6 million, for 50% of the rights), as the Jornal O Dia anticipated last Monday, the Flamengo reached a common denominator with the French regarding the form of payment, which will be made in installments for four years, as requested by Rubro-Negro.

Thiago Maia has even been informed by the board of Flamengo and its representatives that the deal is settled. Lille, the club that (still) has a contract with the steering wheel until June 2023, welcomed the sale and facilitated conversations with Rubro-Negro, with the right to reduce the value of the call option by €6.5 million to €4 million.

Aged 24, Thiago Maia has been with Flamengo since 2020 and has never hidden being a fan of Rubro-Negro’s card. So far there have been 60 matches, two goals, an assist and a serious knee injury, which took him off the field for nine months, with the right to surgery.

The defensive midfielder arrived at Lille in 2018, with star status, and costing 14 million euros (R$ 51 million at the price at the time). At the time, Santos, the club that the defensive midfielder defended, got 60% of the amount, 30% belonged to the player and another 10% were promised by Alvinegro to businessmen.