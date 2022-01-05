Flamengo finishes preparation for debut at Copinha – Flamengo

In search of the fifth title, Rubro-Negro begins the journey against Forte, from Espírito Santo

This Tuesday (4), the Garotos do Ninho ended the preparation for the debut of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, the ‘Copinha’. The red-black cast performed the last training sessions before facing off, and Clube da Gávea released images on social networks.

It should be noted that Flamengo will take to the field with a team composed almost entirely of under-17 athletes. That’s because the under-20 players will represent Mengo in the first games of the 2022 Carioca Championship, in professional. The coach of Rubro-Negro at Copinha, Fábio Matias, however, assured that the boys are prepared.

— We come with a young team, based on 03 and 04, in most players. We don’t have 01, very little 02, 4 out of 5 boys only. It’s a very young team but well prepared for competition, due to the period we had to prepare as well. Being Flamengo, we aim to go as far as possible, but noting that they are a very young team and, this year, the championship is Under-21. As I said before, being Flamengo, let’s try to go as far as possible – said the coach.

Flamengo faces the team from Forte Rio Bananal, in Espírito Santo, at 9:45 pm (Brasilia time), this Wednesday (5), at Arena Barueri. Later, Mengo will face Floresta, from Ceará, and Oeste, from São Paulo, which complete group 29 of the competition.