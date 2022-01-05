Flamengo takes another step to buy Thiago Maia from Lille and adjusts payment month | Venetian Column



Thiago Maia – Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Published 01/04/2022 18:57

After reaching an agreement with Lille regarding amounts to buy Thiago Maia (€4 million, around r$ 25.6 million, for 50% of the rights), as the Jornal O Dia anticipated last Monday, the Flamengo took another step to consolidate the negotiation and have the steering wheel definitively. The French team agreed to receive the amount diluted in four years, as the Rubro-Negro had suggested, but now “only” remains the common denominator regarding the month that the deposit should be made.

Initially, Lille asked Flamengo for the payment to be made in January, but, for Flamengo, the ideal is that the installment be paid in June. In conversations with the French team, the red-black board explained that the preference is due to the club’s cash flow.

As Lille welcomes the sale of Thiago Maia to Flamengo and has been facilitating the negotiations, with the right to a reduction in the value of the call option from €6.5 million to €4 million, an amount that will be disbursed by the Rio club, the understanding is that the transaction is closed in the next few days.

Thiago Maia, in fact, has already been informed by the board of Flamengo and its representatives that the deal is close to being signed and that he will definitely become a Rubro-Negro player for the next four seasons, the time that will be the athlete’s new bond with the Rio team.

Aged 24, Thiago Maia has been with Flamengo since 2020 and has never hidden being a fan of Rubro-Negro’s card. So far there have been 60 matches, two goals, an assist and a serious knee injury, which took him off the field for nine months, with the right to surgery.

The defensive midfielder arrived at Lille in 2018, with star status, and costing 14 million euros (R$ 51 million at the price at the time). At the time, Santos, the club that the defensive midfielder defended, got 60% of the amount, 30% belonged to the player and another 10% were promised by Alvinegro to businessmen.