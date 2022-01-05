Flamengo x Forte (ES): see the likely squad of Garotos do Ninho and where to watch the Copinha game

The Garotos do Ninho debut in the SP Football Junior Cup this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, at Arena Barueri, against Forte (ES). THE Flamengo, which seeks the penta da Copinha, is part of Group 29, which still has Floresta (CE) and Oeste (SP).

The first match of the Under-20 team will be broadcast on the “SporTV” channel. It will be the opportunity for the Red-Black Nation to quell the longing for seeing Fla on the field.

In the group formed by four teams, the first two placed advance to the knockout phase of the competition. Whoever qualifies in Group 29 will face the first or second place in Group 30 – which is made up of Ibrachina (SP), Náutico (PE), Internacional de Limeira (SP) and Serranense (MG).

With a series of U-20 players at the professional group’s disposal for the Carioca dispute, coach Fábio Mátias will have the base of the U-17 team – Brazilian champions and the Copa do Brasil in 2021 – at Copinha, with a highlight on Matheus France, Victor Hugo and Petterson, among others. Check the list here!

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X FORTE (ES)

Date and time: January 5, 2022, at 9:45 pm

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Referee: Guilherme Nunes de Santana

Assistants: Italo de Magno Andrade de Paula and Paulo de Souza Amaral

Where to watch: SportTV

likely Flemish: Bruno Guimarães; Wesley, Kayque Soares, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Lucas André and Matheus França; André (Victor Hugo), Pedro Arthur and Ryan Luka (Petterson). Technician: Fábio Matias.