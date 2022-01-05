Flávio Bolsonaro says the president may be released soon | Politics

reproduction Bolsonaro at Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo

Hospitalized for two days at Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo to treat an intestinal subocclusion, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) may be discharged “very soon”, according to his eldest son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriotas – RJ) .

Flávio said this Tuesday (04), that his father is “in a good mood and in a good mood”. He also stated that the agent can be discharged at any time.

This Tuesday morning, the hospital informed, through a medical bulletin, that the president’s intestinal subocclusion had disappeared and that he would not need to undergo surgery. “The evolution of the patient, clinically and laboratory, remains satisfactory, and today a liquid diet will be started”, says the bulletin.

“He had a peaceful night and is in all conditions so, as soon as the medical team authorizes him, he can take another step, evolve a little more in his treatment and, God willing, he will be discharged very soon,” said the senator. in an interview with CNN

Bolsonaro’s eldest son also stated that “at any time, yes, he can have a release from the medical team”.

Jair Bolsonaro had to rush to São Paulo after he got sick while on vacation in Santa Catarina. He underwent tests and received antibiotics. The president also placed a nasogastric tube to help unclog the bowel and his condition is stable.