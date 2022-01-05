Florianópolis cancels carnival 2022 | Santa Catarina

The City Hall of Florianópolis announced this Tuesday (4) the cancellation of carnival 2022 . In a note, the municipality informed that both the street blocks and the samba school parades will not take place this year .

The mayor, Gean Loureiro (DEM), stated on a social network that “the City Hall will not promote large events at this time of uncertainty about the pandemic and public and private emergencies with a lot of pressure to provide care.”

The politician also said that “I also understand that the parades are important for the communities and culture of our city. We are going to look for schools to seek new partnerships in the future.”

2 of 2 Revelers enjoy carnival at Bloco dos Sujos, in Florianópolis, in 2020 — Photo: Diorgenes Pandini/NSC Total Revelers enjoy carnival at Bloco dos Sujos, in Florianópolis, in 2020 — Photo: Diorgenes Pandini/NSC Total

Before Carnival, the city had already canceled the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Queues at health facilities

Florianópolis is one of the municipalities in Santa Catarina that registers a high demand for residents and tourists at health centers. There was queue recordcomplaints about delays in care by patients. There is reports of people who spent up to 24 hours in line and there was an incident of people lying on the floor while they waited.

Residents and tourists face lines at a clinic in Florianópolis

The city hall informed that the increase in the number of demand for assistance is considered to be expected at this time of year because of tourists. According to the administration, a good part of the consultations is of patients with flu symptoms.

Infected health professionals

THE increase in Covid-19 cases among professionals at a health facility Florianópolis is investigated by the Health Department of the Capital. According to the secretary of the folder, Carlos Alberto Justo da Silva, at least four workers who work in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the South are in isolation.

“It is too early to talk about an outbreak, because we need to find out if the contamination occurred inside the unit or if it came from outside. Therefore, we are investigating,” he told g1.

On-site appointments occur normally, informed the folder, with uncontaminated professionals.

The Department of Health of Santa Catarina is investigating nine suspected cases of “flurone”, a simultaneous infection of a person by Covid-19 and by the influenza virus, the flu, informed the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) this Tuesday afternoon (4th ). Until 4 pm on Tuesday, there were no confirmed cases in the state.

Dive has not disclosed which cities are suspected of concurrent infection.

In the second (3), Dive confirmed that there are 54 confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Santa Catarina, 42 of them in Florianópolis. On Thursday (30), the agency had informed that there is community transmission of the virus in the state.

Dive highlighted that the vaccines are effective against the omicron variant, especially with the complete vaccine schedule. The agency emphasizes that it is important that the population is immunized with two doses or a single dose, and receive the booster dose.

