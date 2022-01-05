Flu and Covid Saturate Health System and 265 Patients Wait for Beds: ‘We fight bleeding with Band-Aids’, says infectious disease | Pernambuco

The flu epidemic associated with the Covid-19 pandemic is causing saturation in the public health network in Pernambuco. According to data from Monday (3) released this Tuesday (4), there were 265 people with severe respiratory diseases waiting for ICU and nursing vacancies ( see video above).

The information is in a public panel that presents data from public hospital beds of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) in the state.

According to data from this Tuesday’s panel, the number of active requests for ICU beds in Pernambuco was 143, with 138 from adults and five from children. There were also 122 requests for vacancies in wards, 115 for adults and seven for children.

“We fight hemorrhages with band-aids”, said the infectious disease specialist Felipe Prohaska, from the team at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​Recife.

According to the infectologist, the active request for beds means that the vacancy was requested, but the patient had not been covered by the bed until registration.

The lack of vacancies became greater at the end of December 2021. On the 30th, the number of active requests for ICU beds for severe respiratory diseases was 160.

The infectious disease specialist Felipe Prohaska, from the team at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in Recife, reported that a patient who was admitted to the João Murilo Hospital, in Vitória de Santo Antão, Zona da Mata, received from the bed regulation center, in the second (3), the form number 162.

The challenge for health professionals and authorities is getting worse every day. Also on December 30, 2021, the State Health Secretary, André Longo, stated that the state was experiencing an “H3N2 epidemic within the Covid-19 pandemic”.

On Monday, the government changed the care protocol and said that anyone who has a negative test for Covid-19 is advised to seek a doctor and spend seven days at home.

Until the second, according to the State Department of Health (SES), had been recorded 5,253 cases of influenza, with 30 deaths.

The Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen) counted 2,787 positive laboratory samples, with 19 new deaths.

Of the 5,253 cases, 5,226 are influenza A (H3N2) and 27 are non-subtyped influenza A. Of the total number of records, up to the second one, 371 (7.1%) had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

In Recife alone, the second bulletin pointed to the record of 2,138 cases of influenza subtype A (H3N2) and 14 deaths. On Saturday (1st), there were 1,968 cases of influenza subtype A (H3N2), and 11 deaths.

Faced with the situation, the g1 sought infectologists to analyze the problem caused by the mixture of cases of flu and Covid-19.

In addition to Felipe Prohaska, the reporter spoke with Bruno Ishigami, who is also a member of the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz team. Both were emphatic that the problem is getting worse.

“The bed center had to create the patient score to be screened, to know who has priority care,” said Ishigami.

In addition to the ICU lines, the state currently has an average wait of two days for the patient to get this place, but this time can reach up to more than a week. For those who need assistance in emergencies, the delay is about six hours.

The infectious disease specialist said that the situation has been worsening in recent days because of the festive period, in which people have reduced the use of masks and social distance.

There is also the fact that there are two different viruses in circulation, even with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

“Covid inflames the lung and the features appear mainly from the sixth day after the infection. The flu brings the problems on the second day. There is still the possibility of an association of the two viruses”, he commented.

Bruno Ishigami also points out that the Influenza strain that entered Brazil this year is more aggressive than in other opportunities. These cases of Influenza are reflected in the occupation of ICU beds in the public network, as people present strong symptoms.

“Most people arriving at the public health service have tested negative for Covid and have respiratory disease. The problem now is that you have to share the beds, as we cannot mix the patients. There must be an area for Covid and another for those with respiratory disease and it could be influenza”, he commented.

Ishigami also said that the problem of waiting for ICU vacancies is lasting, on average, two days, but it can reach up to more than a week. “There was a report of a patient at the Amaury Coutinho Polyclinic, in Recife, who waited for the ICU for eight days,” he said. The specialist’s forecast is for a worsening in this already complicated situation.

“Cases tend to get worse on the seventh day. We had the New Year’s Eve parties. I believe that the coming weeks will be very heavy”, he declared.

The drama of waiting for care is also reported by the president of the Union of Doctors of Pernambuco (Simepe), Cláudia Beatriz Andrade.

“The waiting time in emergencies is enormous, depending on the classification, because whoever arrives seriously gets in right away. The wait is longer than five or six hours in some UPAs [Unidades de Pronto Atendimento]”.

The union leader said that this chaos in the units has caused serious problems due to the increase in the spirits of patients and caregivers.

“We have cases of aggression against medical teams, such as physical violence that took place at the UPA dos Torrões, in Recife, verbal violence in Caruaru, in Agreste, and even reports of threats with a firearm,” he declared.

Cláudia Andrade stated that the organization has been demanding that the state and city halls provide for more security and ostensible policing to organize the queues, in addition to increasing the number of professionals to reduce the wait.

“We can no longer stand to spend ten hours on duty without a break, without being able to go to the bathroom”, he vented.

Simepe’s president also said that the professionals are exhausted. “We didn’t have a vacation for two years and, when we thought we were going to have a sigh, because the vacations were released, a new infection comes”, he said, referring to the flu epidemic.

According to her, there is also a problem of delays in shifts in the state public network. Andrade reported that the UPAs and the large hospitals in the state, such as Getúlio Vargas and Restauração, are full. In addition, the group of doctors made up of pregnant and lactating women, as well as those over 70 years of age, is on leave because of the pandemic and the flu.

“Our risk group stays away and the front line remains the same. The army is the same, but much more tired”, he said.

Cláudia Andrade stated that, in the last week, there was “a very big traffic jam” at the Central de Leitos. “There were days when the wait for a doctor to regulate a patient, other than for the ICU, was two hours, just listening to music on the phone”, he declared.

From her own experience, the doctor has been feeling the drama of overcrowding in the maternity hospital where she works.

“At dawn today [terça], of all the cases I attended, more than 80% had respiratory symptoms. I spent more than 45 minutes in a call waiting to be regulated and I couldn’t, my colleague took over and I don’t know how long after she got the transfer. We are experiencing a new wave of cases of respiratory symptoms,” he added.

Through a note, the secretariat said that it discloses daily data relating to the occupation of beds for monitoring cases of srag, in public and private networks.

“It is important to state that the list is very dynamic as the number of vacant beds is renewed all the time, due to medical discharges, deaths and the opening of new vacancies. In this sense, the State Center for the Regulation of Beds has attended to all the demands that are coming, always taking into account the needs of each patient, within the daily turnover of beds”, the statement said.

Also according to the secretariat, the “prioritization of transfers is carried out based on the technical discussion between the requesting physician and the regulatory physician, taking into account, first, the seriousness of the case, the available structure and the quality of clinical support in the health units where each patient is”.

On Tuesday, the government announced that it opened, between December 24, 2021 and this Tuesday, 329 vacancies in the state health network. Of this total, 119 are in Intensive Care (ICU). Currently, Pernambuco has 1,646 beds, 845 of which are in the ICU.

Among the 30 deaths from A H3N2 confirmed by the state, 13 are men and 17 women.

The patients were residents of Recife (17), Palmares (3), Ipojuca (2), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), São Lourenço da Mata (2), Goiana (1), Olinda (1), Sirinhaém (1), Tracunhaem (1).

Patients’ ages range from 1 to 92 years. The age groups are: 1 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (1), 20 to 29 (1), 30 to 39 (3), 40 to 49 (2), 50 to 59 (4) and 60 and over (18).

The patients had comorbidities and had risk factors for complications from influenza, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, arterial hypertension and overweight.