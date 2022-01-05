Fluminense announces the hiring of midfielder Nathan

Fluminense announced today (4) the hiring of midfielder Nathan. The player arrives at Laranjeiras on a one-year loan from Atlético-MG, with an option to buy at the end of this period. He will wear shirt 13.

Talks between the parties were ongoing since the end of last year, and Tricolor managed to overcome competition from other clubs, especially Santos.

“I’m very happy to arrive at Fluminense. The success was incredible and I’m grateful for the opportunity to wear this shirt. God willing, with a lot of battle and struggle, this will be a very victorious year. The expectation is the best possible, to fight by titles. When you wear a shirt that size, from a club that size, you can’t think of anything else,” he said to the official website.

Nathan is the fifth player announced by Fluminense for the 2022 season. So far, in addition to coach Abel Braga, the club has disclosed the hits with defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, forward Willian Bigode, lateral Pineida and defender David Duarte.

The board also has advanced negotiations with striker Germán Cano, ex-Vasco, and with left-back Cristiano, who has rights linked to Sheriff, from Moldova.

The midfielder arrives for a sector that has Ganso and Cazares as options. Tricolor disbursed around R$ 1 million for the loan and will pay Nathan’s salary in full, with an additional 10% in relation to the salaries he had at Atlético-MG.

“I want to play, regardless of the position they put me in. I’ll give my best, be it as a midfielder, midfielder or even a striker. I’ll always give my best and try to help the team in the best way,” he said.