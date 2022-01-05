Flurona and High Covid and Influenza Cases Pressure Health Systems

listen to news

One in four people tested in São Paulo in the last week of December tested positive for the Influenza virus, and the number of hospitalizations due to the new flu in the city surpassed those with Covid-19. At the same time, the number of people infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus grew rapidly again.

The coexistence between Covid-19 and the Influenza flu began to generate a third problem: the so-called “Flurona“, the co-infection by the viruses that cause the two diseases.

In this episode of E Tem Mais, Carol Nogueira presents an overview of the increase in cases of Covid-19 and also of Influenza flu. To point out the challenge of this new scenario of combating respiratory diseases in the midst of the pandemic, physician Hélio Bacha, a consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), participates in this episode.

Discover CNN Brasil’s podcasts:

and there is more

Brasilia time

Between Voices

CNN World

business soul

5 facts

Market opening

in the palm of mari

All content on CNN Brazil’s digital grid is free.

(* Published by Diego Toledo)

This episode is sponsored by Binomo, click here and learn more.