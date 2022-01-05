Flurona in Bahia: Sesab confirms eight cases of double infection in three municipalities

The Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia confirmed this Tuesday (4), eight cases of simultaneous infection of the Influenza and Covid-19 viruses (known as Flurona), in three municipalities: Salvador, Feira de Santana and Camaçari. There are five male and three female patients, aged between 13 and 91 years. There are no deaths registered in the coinfections.

In addition, statewide, in the past 24 hours, 712 cases of Covid-19 (+0.06% growth rate) and 564 recovered (+0.05%) were reported. The epidemiological bulletin this Tuesday (4) also records 19 deaths.

Of the 1,271,962 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,242,519 are already considered recovered, 1,905 are active and 27,538 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,690,034 discarded cases and 263,962 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday.

In Bahia, 52,725 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

So far we have 10,799,049 people vaccinated with the first dose, 260,731 with the single dose, 8,811,611 with the second dose and 1,425,695 with the booster dose.