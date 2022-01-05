Flurona is flu with coronavirus; how do i know if i am doubly infected?

The simultaneous contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and by Influenza virus, known as “flurone”, were also identified in Brazil. According to Portal G1, at least three Brazilian states have cases of double infection: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Ceará. Flurona is a designation defined by the terms “flu” (flu) and “rona” (from coronavirus).

Flurone cases were first detected in the United States (USA) during the first year of the covid-19 pandemic.

The circulation of Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses is worrying and of high risk for the population, especially the most vulnerable citizens, since the two diseases affect the upper respiratory system, warned specialists.

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China, and currently with variants identified in several countries.

A new variant, Ômicron, considered worrisome and highly contagious by the World Health Organization, has been reported in southern Africa, but since South African health authorities issued the warning on November 24, infections have been reported in at least 110 countries. .

How do I know if I have Flurona?

The symptoms of the two infections can be similar and initially confused. However, some signs can help to identify. To confirm dual infection, testing for covid-19 and influenza is required.

Influenza symptoms

High fever, chills, body aches, cough, sore throat, intense malaise, loss of appetite, runny nose, nasal congestion (stuffy nose) and eye irritation.

Symptoms of covid-19

The omicron variant presents symptoms such as sore throat, pain in the body – especially in the lower back, nasal congestion (stuffy nose), stomach problems and diarrhea.

The delta and gamma variants, which are still predominant, have symptoms such as loss of smell, body pain, headache, muscle fatigue, fever and cough.

