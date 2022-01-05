‘Football helps not to relapse’, says goalkeeper Rodolfo, in a new beginning after cocaine doping

Rodolfo, 30, attends Alcoholics Anonymous therapy sessions and meetings twice a week. There are two remedies in the fight against alcohol and cocaine addiction. The third is football. Since the beginning of 2021, he has returned to work. The former Athletico e Fluminense goalkeeper spent the first few months after the end of his suspension for doping in Oeste, a team from the interior of São Paulo. Last Monday, the team started the pre-season. Routine training, concentration and games helps to keep you sober.

The return was not exactly as I would have liked, in terms of results. After 20 months out, he couldn’t move up with Oeste to the first division of Paulista and didn’t even go far in the C Series of the Brazilian Nationals. But it would be ingratitude not to celebrate the return, after the period of doubts.

During the suspension, Rodolfo considered leaving his career and looking for a new profession. Prohibited from playing after testing positive for cocaine on May 23, 2019, when he defended the tricolor, he was a victim of the logic that punishes the patient instead of treating the disease:

— Playing soccer greatly favors my fight. Have discipline again, live under the rules of clubs, food, rest. Football is what I love to do. Being away from the profession, the person, the human being, suffers. Football is one of the reasons I don’t relapse.





The legislation at the time did not offer shelter to drug addicts — the World Anti-Doping Code was amended and in 2021 it began to punish athletes who test positive for “substances of abuse”, which includes cocaine, with lighter penalties. Scanned by the heavy hand of the World Anti-Doping Agency, he had the support of his family not to give up on the sport.

Clubs were also important. Rodolfo repeats the positive test and, for the first time, in 2014, it was Athletico who reached out to him. He spent two months in a clinic for drug addicts run by the Hurricane. Fulfilled the hook of a year and resumed his career.

Rodolfo had a good spell at Fluminense until he was caught doping Photo: Lucas Merçon / Lucas Merçon

This time, who helped was Fluminense. Rodolfo fell into doping and the tricolor offered to help. For a long time, goalkeeper coach André Carvalho used exercises for the player not to be completely stopped. His contract with the Cariocas ended in 2021 and was not renewed. Between surveys, he preferred to bet on continuity in the West, to whom he is grateful, for having opened the doors for the second return.

— After I made it back this year, people have already seen that Rodolfo is on the right path to be a great goalkeeper again — he believes.

The moment today is one of optimism. When he was last sucked into addiction in 2019, he felt angry at himself. He has four children and the older ones understood that there was something wrong with the fact that his father was staying at home, away from football. During this period, he received many messages of support from fans on social media. But he read perverse words too.

The return to football took place in the middle of the pandemic, without the presence of fans in the stadiums. Contact with her, when it happens again, doesn’t worry him. Even aware that his story can serve as an insult and provocation in the mouths of rival fans. The drug addict’s past is always coming back to the surface in the present. It’s a state of constant surveillance on the part of his wife, who calls him to talk, who asks him how he’s feeling.

Above all, there is self-care. Rodolfo is concerned about keeping an eye out for the signals his body and mind give. Cases like the death of Maradona, in November 2020, serve to keep your guard down:

— When an addict who was a world-renowned star, a guy extraordinary at what he did, dies early, it frightens him. Turn on the alert switch, so I can redouble my attention on myself.