For the 1st time, Toyota surpasses GM and becomes the biggest automaker in US sales – Economy

THE Toyota surpassed the General Motors (GM) and, for the first time, it became the automaker that sold the most cars in the United States in 2021. The result was mainly driven by the shortage of semiconductor chips, which dealt an unequal blow to the automotive sector.

The Japanese automaker, which has worked for decades to expand its US presence, surpassed GM by about 114,000 vehicles last year. Toyota’s total US sales amounted to 2.3 million, an increase of about 10% compared to 2020, the company said on Tuesday, 4.

In contrast, GM reported a nearly 13 percent drop in earnings to a total of 2.2 million vehicles sold in 2021, at a time when semiconductor shortages had a major impact on its manufacturing operations and left dealers with fewer vehicles to sell. GM has been the biggest vehicle seller in the US for decades.

Other foreign car makers and electric car giant Tesla also reported expanding US sales in 2021.

THE Hyundai, from South Korea, for the second year in a row, saw considerable share gains, selling 738,081 vehicles in 2021 and increasing sales by about 19% over the previous year, the company reported today.

Mazda Engine, Volkswagen and BMW also had stronger-than-average sales, estimates research firm Cox Automotive.

total market

Overall, automakers sold just under 15 million vehicles in the US this year, according to a forecast by research firm JD Power. This total would represent a slight increase compared to 2020, when the onset of the pandemic hurt car sales for part of that year. But it’s a sharp drop from the 17 million-vehicle mark the industry had surpassed for five straight years before that.

Experts expect another shy year of vehicle sales, although chip shortages are expected to gradually ease in the coming months. Auto industry executives said it could take the entire year to substantially replenish dealerships, which will likely reduce sales despite what dealers say is strong underlying demand.