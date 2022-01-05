Ford doubles production of the F-150 Lightning once again

Ford announced that it is nearly doubling the production capacity of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 150,000 units a year. The American brand also announced several measures to deal with the unexpected demand for the new product.

As we understand it, that production rate will be reached by the end of 2023. Ford CEO Jim Farley has hinted that the company will double its previous target of 80,000 units per year a few weeks ago.

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will take place at Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center complex). Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americans & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company said:

“With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to overcome production constraints in order to get more F-150 Lightning pickup trucks into our customers’ hands. The reality is clear: people are ready for an F-150 fully electric and Ford is making every effort to scale our operations and increase production capacity.”

The company explains that flexibility is the main objective for the production system and that a ‘Task Force’-style group works to drive production:

“To deliver this latest planned production increase, a small task force of production, purchasing, strategy, product development and volume planning employees are finding ways to quickly adapt and expand production of the innovative pickup. Ford is working with key suppliers – as well as its own production facilities Rawsonville Components Plant and Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center – to find ways to increase the capacity of electric vehicle components, including batteries, battery trays and electric propulsion systems .”

Along with more than 200,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E units per year (production will be tripled), total all-electric vehicle manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 600.00 globally within 24 months. This year, the company will also launch the Ford E-Transit and the schedule includes one or two models based on MEB (Volkswagen platform) in Europe.

Orders will be resumed this week and, as stated earlier, invitations to reservation holders will be sent out in stages. The first wave of invitations will be sent out on Thursday (January 6, 2022), about seven months after the unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning.

“Due to unprecedented customer interest, Ford is implementing a wave-by-step booking process, and booking holders are invited to watch an email invitation from Ford, or by logging into their Ford.com account. For those who do not receive invitations to convert for model year 2022, there will be an opportunity to order for the next model years in due course.”

The automaker is happy to see that more than 75% of booking holders are new customers for the Ford brand. A very high percentage of these reservations must turn into formal orders. Series production and deliveries to customers will begin in the second quarter of 2022. The entry-level version will start at $39,974 (R$227,300) before tax breaks.

Pre-production

According to the latest press release, the Ford F-150 Lightning moves into final pre-production phase. The pickup trucks roll off the line for real-world durability and high mileage testing, which will result in a combined mileage of over 1 million miles – 1.6 million kilometers (the number is for production-grade pickup trucks).

“Production of the F-150 Lightning this week entered the final pre-production phase before accelerating mass production of electric pickup trucks for retail and F-150 Lightning Pro for commercial customers with deliveries starting this spring. south). These production-grade pickup trucks will be used for real-world testing of customers collectively accumulating 1 million miles.”

Perspective

Ford announced more than $30 billion of investment in electric vehicles through 2025 with a goal of becoming the number 2 electric vehicle manufacturer in North America by the end of 2023 (behind Tesla). After that, the company would like to seek first place.

The most important element of growth after 2023 will be major investments in three new battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky and a new production point in Tennessee for next-generation electric F-Series pickup trucks (based on an entirely new platform) to come. of 2025.