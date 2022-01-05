Former Flu goalkeeper, Rodolfo talks about restarting and fighting addiction

A player with experience at Fluminense, Rodolfo currently plays for Oeste-SP. At 30, the goalkeeper is experiencing a new beginning in football after having a second suspension for testing positive in an anti-doping test for the use of cocaine. The former tricolor attends therapy sessions and meetings at Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week and has football as the third remedy in the fight against addiction. Routine training, games and concentration helps to maintain focus and sobriety.

Sportingly, the return was not the best. After 20 months out, he couldn’t get access to the First Division of Paulista with the West or go far in the C Series of Brasileirão. Rodolfo was banned from playing when caught on May 23, 2019 in a Fluminense match in the Sul-Americana (win 4-1 at Maracanã over Atlético Nacional (COL)), when he was then in Agenor’s reserve.

— Playing soccer greatly favors my fight. Have discipline again, live under the rules of clubs, food, rest. Football is what I love to do. Being away from the profession, the person, the human being, suffers. Football is one of the reasons for me not to relapse – he told the newspaper O Globo.

In 2021, the World Anti-Doping Code was amended and in 2021 it began to punish athletes who test positive for “substances of abuse”, which include cocaine, with lighter penalties. During the downtime, he had the support of his family and had enormous help in the clubs where he was caught using drugs.

A repeat offender, the goalkeeper tested positive for the first time in 2014, when he was playing for Athletico. The club from Paraná paid for two months of treatment at a clinic. Served one year of suspension and returned to play. Now, it was Fluminense’s turn to help. For a while, goalkeeper coach André Carvalho gave him exercises so he wouldn’t be stopped. The contract ended in 2021 and was not renewed.

In the struggle to stay away from drugs, Rodolfo admits that cases like Maradona’s death serve as an important warning.

— When an addict who was a world-renowned star, a guy extraordinary at what he did, dies early, it frightens him. Turn on the alert switch, so I can redouble my attention on myself – he said.

Rodolfo played 34 matches for Fluminense between 2018 and 2019.