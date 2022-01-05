Former goalkeeper and young Corinthians defender reinforce the Bridge | football

In addition to defender Léo Santos, defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus, and midfielder Fessin, Ponte Preta will have two other players in the squad with connections to Corinthians. Goalkeeper Caique França and right-back Igor Formiga will defend Macaca in 2022.

Caique, 26 years old, arrives permanently after the end of the contract with Timão, while Igor Formiga, 22, will be loaned, at first, only for the Paulistão dispute – Léo Santos, Jesus and Fessin were loaned until December.

Caique and Igor are part of a group of up to five signings that Macaca intends to announce in the next few days.

1 of 2 Caique França during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Caique França during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

The players are already at Majestic, but the club is still waiting for the results of the exams and also the last bureaucratic details to make the arrangements official.

Caíque França was formed at Corinthians’ base and played 15 games among the professionals, starting the final straight of the 2017 Brazilian title. In the shadow of Cássio, he was once loaned to the West for more shooting and is now trying new airs in his career in search for space.

With Ivan as the absolute owner of Macaca’s goal, but with the expectation of a negotiation throughout the season, Caique França will dispute with Ygor Vinhas the condition of immediate reserve at first and then the title when Ivan leaves. The parties will sign a one-year contract.

Igor Formiga, on the other hand, has a relationship with Corinthians until October 2022 and attracted attention at the base after standing out in the Brasileirão de Aspirantes in 2020.

2 of 2 Igor Formiga at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Igor Formiga at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

He underwent meniscus surgery last year, underwent all the treatment for the injury at Timão’s professional, but returned to the U23 in the sequence.