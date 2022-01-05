Former Grêmio assistant says Rafinha is no longer “side of the golden age”

Coach and assistant Paulo Turra closely followed two of São Pauo’s signings for this season. From July to October 2021, he worked alongside Luiz Felipe Scolari at Grêmio and lived with Rafinha and Alisson.

In an interview with Central do Mercado, from GE, this Tuesday, Paulo Turra analyzed the athletes and praised, mainly, Alisson, a player he considers a great success for the São Paulo Tricolor.

– Tactically, he’s one of the best players we’ve worked with. And I’m not just talking without the ball, but also with the ball. He makes up the team very well. And with us, his performance was great, one of our team’s scorers in the period we had there, who hurt very little, a guy who played a game with minimal conditions, in agreement with the medical department and ours, he said: ” I want to play and I’m going to play, because I’ve been through a similar situation and I was able to play ” – said the assistant.

– It was a very important game for us and he went onto the field and played. In addition to being good technically, he had many assists for goal, he is a good assistant, mature and who makes sacrifices for the team. A great acquisition by São Paulo, you can be sure – he added.

The experience with Rafinha involved some tests. Right-back of office, the player played most of the time on the left flank under the command of Felipão.

In the years he played for Bayern Munich, Germany, Rafinha played on the left and relived those moments again in Brazil.

– Rafinha is no longer a full-back as he was in his heydays, of speed, of intensity, of reaching the bottom. He is a player that with us, within the possibilities he had to offer us, we managed to put him on the left side and more like a player who set up the team from behind because of the quality and vision of the game he has and also because of the experience – he analyzed .

– It was a guy who scored there, we did a compensation process on his side and didn’t ask him to get to the bottom all the time, quite the opposite. When he got to the offensive midfield, he distributed the ball, which is what he likes to do, it’s his school in Europe, with a lot of ball possession, close passing – he completed.

The two reinforcements from São Paulo will perform along with the rest of the cast on the next 10th, at CT da Barra Funda. They must be officially presented in the coming days.

In addition to the duo, Tricolor made the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei and is close to confirming Patrick, from Internacional.