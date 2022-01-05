Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo No Longer Prosecuted for Sex Offense, Prosecutor Says | World

A New York prosecutor said on Tuesday (4) that he would drop the sex offense charge against former governor Andrew Cuomo for not having enough evidence to pursue the case.

Last year, Cuomo was indicted in US court for allegedly touching the breasts of a former aide without her consent.

The lawsuit, which was pending in an Albany courthouse, was the first brought against the Democrat since he was forced to resign in August 2021 after a series of allegations of harassment.

Prosecutor David Soares said in a statement that it was not possible, in this case, to prove that there was a crime beyond “any reasonable doubt”.

He also said that his office had investigated the allegation made by Brittany Commisso, a former adviser to Cuomo, and that he considered it “cooperative and trustworthy”.

“I remain deeply concerned about allegations such as those at issue here,” he said in a statement. “Such conduct has no place in government or any workplace.”

Commisso’s denunciation was the most serious individual case among those brought against the then governor of New York last year.

The 64-year-old Democrat resigned after a preliminary investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women, including former employees.

He denied the allegations and claimed more than once that he was a victim of what he called “political revenge”. Cuomo’s defense did not immediately respond to the matter.