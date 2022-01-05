Former PSG player blasts Neymar: ‘Gets old, gains weight non-stop’

Neymar’s lifestyle won harsh criticism from former Paris Saint-Germain player Jérôme Rothen. The Frenchman called into question the professionalism of the Brazilian who, still recovering from an ankle injury, stretched out his vacation in Brazil and posted photos enjoying end-of-the-year parties and playing poker.

For Jérôme, the behavior of shirt 10 is unacceptable. The former player, who defended the French national team, also recalled Neymar’s low numbers in the season: the Brazilian ended 2021 with his worst average of goals and assists per game since he started playing in Europe.

“How can we accept this from a player who has not been in 50% of the games and who has, compared to other years, a low proportion of goals and assists? He is less efficient, which is normal as he gets older, gains weight and does not has the right lifestyle. Recovery is more difficult than when you were 25 years old when you do crap,” shot Jérôme.

"Monsieur, Mister Neymar, c'est un vrai sketch à lui tout seoul, le club est un sketch, comment tu peux accepter ça d'un tel joueur qui joue encore 50% of matches." @RothenJerome est furieux de la gestion du PSG sur le cas Neymar. #RMClive pic.twitter.com/9H4s3I7MW6 — Rothen s'enflamme (@Rothensenflamme) January 3, 2022

Neymar injured the ligament in his left ankle on November 28, during the game against Saint-Étienne, in the French Championship. It is worth remembering that the shirt 10 played in just 33 of the 61 matches played by PSG last year.

According to the latest medical bulletin released by the club, the striker should only return to activities with the entire squad of the team in three weeks. Meanwhile, he will continue, until next Sunday (9), with the rehabilitation program on Brazilian soil – something that was also criticized by Jérôme.

“It is unacceptable on the part of the club and I again blame the sporting director [o brasileiro Leonardo], because he is the one who manages the sports part. It is he who decides everything. It is he who gives Neymar authorization to stay in Brazil until January 9th and be treated there. But where are we? This is unbelievable,” he exploded.