Fortaleza no longer has flu vaccines in the public network after stocks last – Metro

As of this Tuesday (4), there is no more flu vaccine made available by SUS in Fortaleza. The information was confirmed by the City, with the announcement of the closing of the vaccination campaign of 2021.

The campaign ended this Monday (3), according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), with the application of 822,484 doses, contemplating fortalezenses from six months of age.

With the current target audience being any resident of Fortaleza, the search for the immunizing agent has intensified in recent weeks, especially with the increase in the number of cases of flu syndrome.

To meet the demand, SMS had expanded the vaccination points to some malls in the Capital, in addition to the Events Center and Sesi Parangaba, maintaining service even when the stock lasted – now out of stock.

2022 vaccination campaign

The City Hall says it still awaits federal and state determinations and guidelines on the start of the 2022 Campaign Against Influenza, as well as the sending of batches of immunobiologicals for operationalization.

The vaccine used in 2021 protects against Influenza A (H1N1), H3N2 and Influenza B, but not against H3N2 virus variant, which still does not have an immunizing agent available.