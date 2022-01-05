Fortnite: Leaker indicates that game can win non-build mode

One Fortnite without any builds can be in the future of the game. At least that’s what the leaker HYPEX, famous in the Battle Royale community for its accurate predictions about the future of Fortnite, warns.

According to information released by him in the New Year, the game will receive a mode in which it will not be possible to build: that is, without more shooting at the enemy and seeing a wall appear in the middle of the way.

Continue after advertising Reminder that Epic is working on a “No Build” LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021

Despite claiming that the mode is in fact being developed by Epic, HYPEX could not inform if it would be a mode for a limited time and if players could play solo, in duos, trios or squad. Epic Games itself has not commented on the speculation of removing the construction in some future event and, for now, the information should be treated as rumor.

