França says Civil Police operation against him is of ‘electoral political nature’ | São Paulo

Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB) said in a statement this Wednesday morning (5) that the Civil Police operation carried out this Wednesday morning (5) is “political” and not police, and of “electoral political stamp”.

“There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain ‘authorities’, ‘fear of losing the elections’, have produced the events that took place this morning in my house,” said the former governor. (see full note below).

The Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the General Administrative Office carry out this operation, which is another stage of the X-Ray operation, which investigates crimes of conspiracy, embezzlement and money laundering in contracts in the health area.

France denies involvement with those investigated. “I do not have or have had any commercial or legal relationship with the legal and natural persons that are the target of the investigation”. In another excerpt: “I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationship or bond with public services. I have no relationship with the medical or health area”.

The police carry out 34 search and seizure warrants in the regions of Araçatuba, Bauru, Baixada Santista, Campinas, Capital and Presidente Prudente. Among them are addresses linked to the former governor in São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, and in Vila Mariana, in the South Zone of São Paulo. França’s brother Cláudio França is also one of the targets.

Operation X-Ray targets have assets blocked and alienated by the Court

Police comply with search warrants at the State Department of Health and at the Chamber of SP in an investigation into alleged embezzlement of funds

França is a pre-candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo in 2022. In 2020, the psbist ran for mayor of São Paulo.

“It is regrettable that an election for the Government of SP begins with these scenes of abuse of political power,” stated França.

Asked about France’s declaration that the operation was a “political persecution”, the Secretariat for Public Security (SSP) has yet to comment. About the operation, he said that “the investigations are proceeding under judicial secrecy and more details will be preserved to guarantee the autonomy of the police work”.

According to the investigation report, management contracts signed during the Márcio França government would have benefited an investigated criminal organization, headed by Cleudson Garcia Montali. He is an anesthesiologist and responsible for four Social Organizations (OS) that were investigated for embezzling money from hospitals.

According to the investigation, França would have received financial donations from Cleudson for the electoral campaign in which Márcio França was running for the government of São Paulo. “It was also found that the criminal organization would also finance Márcio França’s electoral campaign for the city of São Paulo in 2020, facts that demonstrate a possible involvement of Márcio França with the criminal organization,” says the report.

See Fantástico’s report that explains the X-Ray operation and who Cleudson Garcia is:

“The 2022 elections began. 1st Political Operation.

There is no other name for a mess, due to false allegations, that certain “authorities”, with “fear of losing the elections”, have produced the events that occurred this morning in my house.

Every police operation has a name!

This is a political operation, not a police operation.

It is, of course, of an electoral political nature.

I do not have or have had any business or legal relationship with the legal entities and individuals that are the target of the investigation.

It is regrettable that an election for the Government of SP begins with these scenes of abuse of political power.

I have been warning for some time that a criminal group in SP is trying to prevent me from expressing the truth. They know I don’t agree with them, that they want to take over the State of SP. If it’s up to me, they won’t make it.

I am not the target of any operation, as I am a private lawyer, I have no relationships or links with public services. I have no relationship with the medical or health field.

I have 40 years of public life, I do not respond to any criminal case.

I will only stop being SP governor if the people of São Paulo do not want to.

I’m not afraid of threats or blackmail. In 40 years of public life, I have been maligned and wronged many times, never condemned.