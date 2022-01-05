France identifies new coronavirus variant with more than 40 mutations

France has identified a new variant of the coronavirus with more than 40 genetic mutations, one of which is associated with a potential increase in virus transmission.

According to researchers at the University Hospital Institute (IHU) of Marseille, who made the discovery, the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 has 46 mutations, including one that is associated with a possible increase in contagion.

The variant, of which little is yet known, was named by scientists with the institute’s initials, IHU, and derives from another, B.1.640, detected at the end of September 2021 in the Republic of Congo and currently under surveillance by the World Organization of health.

In France, the first cases of the new variant, which has technical designation B.1.640.2, were observed in the locality of Forcalquier, in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region.

In the same region, but in Marseilles, a dozen cases have emerged associated with trips to Cameroon, a country that borders the Republic of Congo.

The IHU in Marseille, a specialist in infectious diseases, is headed by the doctor Didier Raoult, who received a warning from the French Medical Association for having violated the code of ethics. He promoted the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19 with no evidence of its effectiveness.

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected two years ago in Wuhan, a city in central China, and which has spread rapidly around the world.

Ômicron, identified in November, is the most contagious of all the coronavirus variants thought to be of concern, carrying more than 30 genetic mutations in the spike protein, the “key” that allows the virus to enter human cells.

Several countries, including Portugal and France, have been reaching daily records of infections due to the circulation of this variant.

*With information from RTP – Radio and Television of Portugal