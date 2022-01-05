France’s Strategy Is “Shooting” the Unvaccinated, Says Macron | World

the president of France , Emmanuel Macron , raised the tone of criticism against people who do not want to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 and he stated that his government’s strategy is to “sick them”. The statement, made amid the rapid spread of the variant omicron in the country, provoked immediate reactions from opponents in election campaign .

“We can reduce this [os casos de covid-19], sorry to say, screwing them even more. I’m not here to bully the French, I complain all day about the government when it bothers them. But, the unvaccinated ones, I really want to screw with them. That’s what we’re going to keep doing until the end. This is the strategy”, Macron said in an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien” published on Tuesday night.

The use of the term “emmerder”, which has a pejorative tone and means “to annoy, to tease”, generated an immediate reaction from political opponents of Macron, who is campaigning for the next presidential election. Also in response to the interview, the National Assembly suspended debate on a bill proposed by the government to reinforce the health passport requirement in the country.

Macron — Photo: Charles Platiau/AP

Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate, called the president’s statements “vulgar and violent”. “This shows that the president wants to declare war against a part of the public,” she told the National Assembly, adding that the unvaccinated had not broken any law in France.

Valérie Pécresse, of the Os Republicanos party, said she was “outraged” by Macron’s suggestion that unvaccinated French people could no longer be considered citizens, adding that “insults are never a good solution.”

Yannick Jadot, of the Green Party, said that Macron’s statements did not help the immunization campaign in France. “Do you think insulting people will convince them to get vaccinated?” asked the candidate.

In “Le Parisien”, Macron said that the unvaccinated are threatening the freedom of the rest of the population. “When my freedom ends up putting that of others at risk, I am irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen,” he said.

The new bill proposed by Macron provides that only those who are vaccinated can enter restaurants, cafes, bars and other cultural establishments. The rules are stricter than the current ones, which also allow access for people who tested negative for covid-19 at these locations.

The session to discuss the reinforcement of the requirement for the vaccination passport should be resumed this Wednesday. Some opposition lawmakers said they intend to demand explanations from the country’s prime minister, Jean Castex, on Macron’s statements.

Along with Italy, France has some of the strictest rules against the unvaccinated in Europe, in a strategy to accelerate the immunization campaign against the disease. But Macron was the first leader to say clearly that he intends to make life difficult for those who still resist vaccines.

Several protests have already been registered in France and other European countries after the introduction of stricter rules for the unvaccinated. However, recent polls released by the French press show that Macron’s idea of ​​strengthening the health passport is supported by the majority of the population.

The statements came after France recorded a new record for covid-19 cases, in a wave being caused by the omicron variant. Health officials expect the country to pass the 300,000 infection mark in 24 hours in the coming days.