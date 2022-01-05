Fuel price protests bring down government in Kazakhstan | World

Protesters attacked public buildings and Alamy, the largest city in Kazakhstan, on Wednesday (5). The country’s security forces were unable to control the protests, even after the government resigned. The demonstrations started because of rising fuel prices.

On Tuesday, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had already declared a state of emergency.

The president accepted the government’s resignation on Wednesday (5). On Tuesday, the police stopped the demonstrators in the main square of the city of Almaty with stun bombs and tear gas.

A social media broadcast by a Kazakh blogger showed that even the city hall had been set on fire. Other videos posted on the internet showed that the Public Ministry building, near the city hall, was on fire.

The protesters managed to break through the lines of containment that the security forces had imposed. Police officers even used stun bombs, which were heard throughout the city centre.

Police said more than 200 people were detained during protests across the country. The police chief said that the city of Almaty was being attacked by extremists, and that the army was also used to contain the demonstrations.

foreign investments

Kazakhstan is a former Soviet republic trying to cultivate an image of a politically stable country to attract foreign investment in the oil and gas sector and metal industries.

Kazakhstan is a major oil and gas exporter. The protests started because of rising prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is used extensively for fuel in western Kazakhstan.