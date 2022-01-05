Full Size Comparison: Galaxy S21 FE vs S20 FE and Samsung Premium Intermediates

Samsung made official this Tuesday morning (04) the Galaxy S21 FE, its new “top affordable” cell phone that will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE. Among the improvements, it is possible to mention the most current processor and the screen with improved technology, delivering a more powerful set that should attract new “fans” to the ecosystem. Although its price has not yet been revealed, it appears that it will be much more expensive than the South Korean premium intermediates, such as the Galaxy A72. Do the most basic models really leave a lot to be desired compared to the Galaxy S21 FE? And will the S20 FE cease to be one of the best devices in terms of cost-effectiveness?





04 Jan



04 Jan

TudoCelular has prepared a size and specification comparison that will analyze the details of each model that can compete with the popularity of the new cell phone. Without further ado, check out the details below!

screen and design

The Galaxy S21 FE is the most compact smartphone among the sextet — its body of just 15.5 centimeters tall offers a 6.4-inch screen with FHD+ resolution (1080 2400 pixels). But size doesn’t matter: the “affordable top” has the best technology with a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel, delivering faithful colors and HDR10+. All other cell phones are based on Super AMOLED, even superior to AMOLED or conventional OLED widely used by competitors. For those looking for bigger devices, the Galaxy A72 delivers 16.5 centimeters tall and a powerful 6.7-inch screen, but a refresh rate of just 90 Hz. Except for the Galaxy M52 5G, the devices offer good water resistance. The Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE are the only ones to have the IP68 certification — the “A” line devices are limited to IP67, still guaranteeing good safety in case of accidental drops in the liquid.

Hardware

The most current is not always the best, but in this case, the Galaxy S21 FE guarantees the best performance among its brothers when being equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 — it is possible that the platform will be replaced by an Exynos 2100 in Brazil. The Galaxy S20 FE does not fall short and guarantees good performance with the Snapdragon 865. Below the Snapdragon 8 series, we find all of Samsung’s premium intermediates equipped with Snapdragon “7”. The most advanced ones are the Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G, both with Snapdragon 778G — one of the best processors outside Qualcomm’s high-end segment — and similar memory configurations.





30 ten



29 Dec

Our official tests show that the Galaxy A72 is one of Samsung’s best smartphones in terms of autonomy. Its 5,000 mAh battery is enough to keep the user away from the outlet. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Android 12-based One UI 4 will be able to deliver good runtime with the Galaxy S21 FE’s 4,500 mAh battery. The sextet, excluding the Galaxy A72, delivers 5G connectivity (albeit in alternative versions), denoting the South Korean’s rapid transition to next-generation mobile network support.

cameras

Decisive factor for most consumers, the Galaxy S21 FE cameras are more similar to the Galaxy S20 FE set. Replacing the 64 MP sensor for the telephoto lens that equips the Galaxy S21, the “fan edition” uses a timid 8 MP sensor that still delivers a good 3x optical zoom. The affordable tops and the Galaxy M52 5G are the only ones with triple cameras — the other premium mids have depth cameras and macroscopic lenses, rarely present in flagships. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy A72, while not a flagship, does offer a telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom.





21 Sep



10 Jun

4K video recording has become more accessible over time. Currently, everyone supports this resolution in their cameras, but only the “S” line devices record in this mode with the fluidity of 60 FPS, while the others are at 30 FPS. All models are equipped with 32 MP front-facing cameras, so selfies will be similar across platforms, but it’s worth remembering that the chipset plays a key role in image post-processing.

finished

The Galaxy S21 FE promises to rock the high-end market. While there is no breath to rival the Galaxy S21 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max, users looking for great performance and a more affordable price will benefit from Samsung’s new “Fan Edition”. In case the budget is smaller, the premium intermediaries are not bad. We recently discovered a Galaxy A52 running Android 12-based One UI 4 with good fluidity, reinforcing that support for more pocket-friendly phones will be long-lived. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the South Korean is not usually disappointing in terms of cameras. What did you think of the Galaxy S21 FE? Is it worth shelling out more for the affordable top? Comment your opinion!

