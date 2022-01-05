Future Ibovespa opens between highs and lows on FOMC minutes

(Getty Images)

The future Ibovespa opened on a high this Wednesday (5), day of publication of the Fomc minutes by the Federal Reserve, but, in the first 20 minutes of trading, it has already started to fall. At 9:24 am, the index dropped 0.17%, to 104,250 points. Investors around the world continue to monitor the yields From treasuries Americans.

The Brazilian stock market signals another drop, after having already registered lows in the first two trading sessions of the year. Today, however, the Brazilian index follows most performances abroad – in the last two, the Ibovespa fell despite the upward trend abroad.

In the US, futures also have a downward trend, with emphasis on the Nasdaq, which has the biggest drop, retreating 0.34%. Technology companies suffer more from the prospect of higher interest rates, as they are usually more leveraged and because they work a lot with the issue of “future earnings”. S&P 500 and Dow Jones retreat, respectively, 0.05% and 0.01%.

In Asia, the behavior of the market was similar, with technology companies weighing on the indices, which almost all closed down. In addition to the advancement of treasuriesThe news that China intends to implement new regulations on the sector, which should mainly affect mobile applications, weighed on technology companies in the region.

Europe’s indices manage to remain in the green, diverging from the trend in the rest of the world. DAX, from Germany, rises 0.71%. CAC 40, from France, 0.56%. FTSE, London, 0.19%. STOXX 600, from across the continent, 0.13%.

In Brazil, investors monitor inflation and fiscal news

In the domestic market, investors report the publication, by the Brazilian Institutes of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), of producer inflation in November, which came with a high of 1.31%, accumulating a 28.86% increase in twelve months. Despite the high, there was a slowdown in the index compared to previous months – in October, the advance was 2.16%, for example.

The interest rate curve opened downwards, but soon turned around. The DI contract maturing in January 2023 operates stable at 12.04%. The one maturing in January 2025 rises six basis points, to 11.25%. The for the same month of 2029, advances five basis points, to 11.23%.

Other than that, investors continue to monitor the fiscal issue, with an emphasis on pressure from federal civil servants for an increase and also on political speeches.

Today, Guido Mantega, former economy minister, wrote to Folha de São Paulo newspaper representing the former president, and current presidential candidate, Lula, who is in first place in the polls on the presidential race. Among other things, Mantega criticized the spending cap and the labor reform and defended greater state spending, with the right to an “ambitious public and private investment plan”.

