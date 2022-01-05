Future interest soars with fiscal risks and US bonds in focus | finance

The upward movement in global interest rates again supported a new hike in future rates in Tuesday’s session. However, the perception of worsening fiscal risk in the domestic environment added caution to business and led to a new spike in interest rates along the entire curve. Shorter-term rates once again surpassed the 12% barrier and, in the remainder of the term structure of the yield curve, rates firmed above 11%.

At the end of the regular trading session, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2023 had risen from 11.80% in the previous adjustment to 12.02%; that of the DI for January 2024 climbed from 11.12% to 11.47%; the contract for January 2025 jumped from 10.82% to 11.13%; and that of the DI for January 2027 soared from 10.83% to 11.09%.

“The beginning of the year, with the recess in the Legislative and in the Judiciary, is usually a calmer period and with less sudden fluctuations in the curve, but we are having a large amplification of bad movements in these last two trading sessions”, notes Patricia Pereira, strategist- head of MAG Investimentos. She notes that some local factors have added a risk premium to a scenario that would no longer be easy with the rise in long-term global interest rates.

“The government leader speaking negatively about the spending cap shows that he clearly did not understand the meaning of the cap and the importance of spending discipline,” notes the strategist, referring to the interview with deputy Ricardo Barros, government leader at Chamber, to the Value. In addition, she notes that public servants’ plea for salary increases, just as it was given to police officers, weighs on the sentiment of market participants. “These noises helped the curve to open, although the magnitude seems exaggerated to me”, says Pereira.

In addition to internal factors, pressure on the yield curve is also due to a sharp rise in implied inflation and the sharp opening of the US yield curve. “The barrel of oil is going up again intensely and, after the relief we were seeing, grains also recovered a lot, given the problem of La Niña in South America. [para cima] and it returned high interest pressure in the very short term”, observes Cássio Andrade Xavier, fixed income manager at Sicredi Asset.

For him, the worsening in risk perception also has an impact on the market’s reading of the degree of monetary tightening to be promoted by the Central Bank. “Even if short-term inflation, which can be influenced by these higher prices, does not automatically determine the cycle, the probability of a longer interest cycle increases if short-term inflation does not show signs of relief,” says Xavier.