Gabi Brandt announces end of marriage to Saulo Poncio

On Monday night (3/1), digital influencer Gabi Brandt announced the end of her marriage to singer Saulo Poncio. At the end of December, they had already talked about a possible separation, citing a crisis in the relationship. Now the termination has been confirmed.

“I write this with tears in my eyes, but with a peaceful heart, because I know that the One who takes care of us knows all things. In life, sometimes we have to take 2 steps back to be able to follow the right path, and we decide that each one will follow their own”, says an excerpt of the post with the ad.

Their relationship was marked by some controversies and also by scandals of betrayal on the part of Saul. The two have been together since June 2018 and were married in January 2019. They have two children: David, 2 years old and Henri, 11 months old.

“We will always be together, no longer as a couple, but as a family,” said the influencer.