Gabi Martins’ mother reveals discomfort with Tierry

Maira Martins, mother of Gabi Martins, found himself in a boring situation. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off, conversations between Maíra and a fan of the singer were leaked and the family matriarch says everything she thinks of her son-in-law, the singer tierry.

“I didn’t stop following anyone. can you ask him [Tierry]. It was not me. Tierry is a good person, but he has some attitudes that we don’t like, neither me nor my husband. I am honest and sincere. I have no reason not to be. I am mature and I have principles. But it’s okay, they’re living their life”, vented Maira by stating that he did not stop following the singer on social media.

“I’m not fake”

In another excerpt, Maira clarifies why it doesn’t appear in photos alongside the singer. “I’m not fake, I’m very real and transparent. I don’t post a picture with Tierry, because there were some attitudes from him that my husband and I didn’t like. Do we have this right or not? After all, we are parents and educators”, he explained.

According to Fábia, the conversation really took place, it’s not fake news and the mother of the ex-BBB got in touch. Maira clarified that he has nothing against tierry, but reinforced that her daughter, she and the singer have flaws. “Everyone has flaws. I have it, Tierry has it, Gabi has it, but what matters is that Gabi is happy with Tierry and that everyone is fine. We are a family, I respect and like Tierry. I have nothing against him”, he said.

Recently, Gab exchanged hot kisses with the singer on a balcony of a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

