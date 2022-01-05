Gabigol takes action and warns Flamengo about offers from Europe

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

After being the target of an onslaught by West Ham, rejected by Flamengo, Gabigol still has a chance of receiving new offers. In his first trip to Europe, the forward failed to stand out for Inter Milan and Flamengo, something that was marked in his career. Because of that, according to reporter Dharmesh Sheth, gives “Sky Sports”, his wish would be to return to the Old Continent and prove that he can shine outside Brazil.

In this scenario, the vehicle reports that Gabigol got in touch with leaders of Flamengo and made a request. Thus, if Rubro-Negro receives any satisfactory offer from England, the shirt 9 wants to have conversations with the interested club.

“Gabriel Barbosa spoke with the leaders of Flamengo to say that if an adequate offer comes from England, he would like to speak with them (interested clubs)“, said the professional.

At 25, Gabigol still has a chance of succeeding in European football. In this way, the striker would assess his situation similar to the trajectory of Philippe Coutinho, who failed to deliver as expected at Inter Milan, but recovered for Liverpool, which is why the Premier League would be the athlete’s dream.

“His contract ends in 2024, Flamengo doesn’t want to lend or sell. But Gabriel Barbosa is determined to make that move. It compares a little with the situation of Philippe Coutinho. The two passed through Inter Milan and did not have the opportunities they wanted. Coutinho moved to Liverpool and really shone. Gabriel sees this almost as a project for himself. For him, it’s the perfect way to establish himself as the number 9 in Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar”, completed the reporter.

