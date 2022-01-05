Gal Gadot admits that cover of “Imagine” in the pandemic was “in bad taste”

Gal Gadot admitted he made a mistake in inviting celebrity friends to sing “Imagine” in a video released in March 2020 at the start of the covid-19 pandemic. The production became the target of memes and ridicule on the internet, becoming a symbol of the disconnection of the famous with the reality of their followers.

“My timing was wrong, and it wasn’t the right thing to do either. It was in bad taste. I had pure intentions, but sometimes we don’t get it right, right?“, commented the actress in an interview with InStyle.

the star of Wonder Woman she also commented on her decision to make fun of the video itself during her appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards last October. On the occasion, Gadot took the stage and rehearsed a few lines of “Imagine” on the microphone, causing laughter from the audience.

“They had a microphone there, and it felt like the right joke to make. I don’t take myself very seriously… I wanted to make fun of myself, so the event gave me that opportunity.“, he said.

Among the celebrities who appeared in Gadot’s original video were Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and Dear Delevingne. Remember below.