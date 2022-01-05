Galaxy S22 Ultra does better with the SD 8 Gen 1 and should have versions with 8GB RAM and 1TB

Update (4/1/2022) – HA

Aside from the much-discussed Galaxy S22 Ultra design, there are still some uncertainties regarding its specs. And to add fuel to the fire, last second (3) came out a new record of the device in Geekbench, this time in its variant with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, allowing comparison with the Exynos model. Qualcomm’s platform device (SM-S908U) appears scoring 1,226 points in single-core and 3,462 points in multi-core, against 1,014 and 3,415 points, in the respective tests, on the model with Exynos 2200 (SM-S908B). With this, it is concluded that Cortex-X2 performs better in Qualcomm’s custom implementation than Samsung’s, as there is a substantial difference in single-core.

The devices appear, however, under a “governor” that manages the clock of the various cores: on the Exynos models, the code is “energy_aware”, and on the Snapdragon, “walt” (unknown). In that sense, you really need to wait for the official launch to ensure that both devices work under the same conditions to say who is the best. Furthermore, both devices appear with 8 GB of RAM. As for the fear of remaining with just this configuration, the informant Ice Universe pointed out that the device will also come with 12 GB and 16 GB memory variants as well. On the S21 Ultra, however, the base was from 12 GB. There are also rumors that the S22 Ultra gains a variant with 1TB of storage.

Original text (12/28/2021)

For those who were worried about the space that the more advanced features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra — or Note — could take up in storage, you should keep your mind at ease if, after all, the Samsung launch a colossal 1TB handset version. This is what the SamMobile portal points out on Tuesday (28), about a possible version with plenty of room for the most demanding users. It would not, however, be the first time that the South Korean invests in a cell phone with storage worthy of a computer. The most advanced version of the Galaxy S10 Plus came with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage, at a time when expandable memory was still a resource for flagships. This should no longer be possible on the S22 line.





