George Floyd’s niece is shot in his sleep – News

Arianna Delane, 4 years old, niece of George Floyd, was shot while sleeping in a residence in Houston, USA.

The shooting took place on New Year’s Day, just before 3 am, but it was only reported by the local press this Wednesday (5).

The child was hit by a bullet in the torso that pierced his ribs, Fox affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

The girl’s mother told the vehicle that the emergency team was taking a long time to respond, so she was taken to hospital by her father. Arianna has undergone surgery and remains stable.

Last Tuesday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he had launched an internal affairs investigation into the emergency service’s delayed response.

Derrick Delane, Arianna’s father, told ABC 13 that his daughter jumped out of bed and said she had been hit. “I was shocked until I saw the blood and realized that my 4-year-old daughter had actually been shot,” he recalled. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was sleeping.”

George Floyd was killed after an approach in downtown Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin remained kneeling over Floyd’s neck and back for nearly ten minutes, while the man said more than 20 times that he could not breathe and asked for help.

Floyd’s death caused the biggest demonstrations in decades in the US. Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.