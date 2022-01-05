George Floyd’s niece is shot while sleeping at home in the US

The niece of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in 2020, was shot while sleeping at her home, according to police in Houston, Texas.

The case took place last Saturday night (1), but has only just been reported by the US press. Arianna Delan, aged 4, was at home with four other adults and two children.

Derrick Delane, Arianna’s father, told local ABC13 channel that the child screamed and warned that he had been hit. According to him, a man started shooting at the house around 3 am and then entered the place.

“I was shocked to see the blood and realize that my daughter had actually been hit. She didn’t know what was going on, she was sleeping,” he said. Arianna was hit in the chest and the bullet still pierced her lung and liver and broke three ribs.

The girl underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalized. Your state is stable. As of yesterday, Houston police had no suspects or information about what motivated the crime.

Delane said he has reason to believe the family’s home was purposely shot and criticized the fact that police did not arrive at the scene until four hours later.

“Why was my house shot? My daughter doesn’t know. I can’t explain this to her. As a parent, you must protect the children,” he said.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said the investigation was continuing and apologized for the “delay” in handling the case.

“I ask that everyone continue to pray for the child’s complete recovery and help with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects,” he said in a statement.

Along with several family members, Arianna participated in several protests against the police after her uncle’s death. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the Floyd murder. The then-policeman knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an approach. The action was filmed by a witness.