Grêmio will have in 2022, a very different scenario from what it found in 2021, as the relegation ended up causing the club to lose a lot in TV quotas. Therefore, the tricolor has already worked to reduce spending on players. This time, it was Geromel’s turn.

However, the task should not be easy, as the tricolor intends to reduce its payroll from R$ 15 million to just 7.5 million, according to information provided by the president of the tricolor.

“We work with a payroll of R$ 7.5 million, but it will take around two or three months to adapt to it. I believe that by March we will be ready”, said Romildo Bolzan.

However, according to Rádio GreNal, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is making progress in reducing costs, as apparently Geromel agreed to reduce his salary, as they reported on Twitter.

“Grêmio has a new financial base for 2022, in terms of salaries. Grêmio has already opened conversations with some athletes who earn considerable value, and the information I have is that GEROMEL was the first to accept, soon others will be called.”, informed Thiarle Veloso.

Geromel is a great example within the Grêmio. Understand

In addition, the information we have is that Grêmio is working with a new salary cap of R$ 450,000 for this year. In other words, in this case, Geromel, who earns around R$ 700 thousand, agreed to reduce his salary by R$ 250 thousand, being an example of an idol.

However, we don’t know if players like Douglas Costa will follow suit. The striker who arrived in Porto Alegre in 2021, has salaries that can reach up to R$ 1.6 million. So, one wonders if it will reduce.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA