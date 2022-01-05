Gil do Vigor cries with an old message from Marília Mendonça: ‘Emotioned’ · TV News

Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, found old publications made by Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) during BBB21. In the tweets, the sertaneja declared her affection for the economist while following Globo’s reality show. The Pernambuco native, however, only saw the messages this Wednesday morning (5) and was moved. “What an honor. I was thrilled,” he wrote.

An internet user was responsible for rescuing the singer’s posts and tagging the ex-BBB. “I’m crying. I’ve never seen it before,” Gil was surprised. The death of Marília Mendonça in a plane accident completes two months today.

“Congratulations, Gil! You make us suffer, but I don’t know how not to love. I don’t think any man made me suffer more than you do, man… Damn… Every day a different suffering… But that’s love, right (laughs)”, joked the artist on Twitter on March 19, 2021.

“Hey guys, I just saw it today! I’ll print it and keep it on a board to see forever. What an honor, what an honor. I was thrilled!”, said Gil on the social network. “Damn it! I’ll love you forever,” added the Globo employee.

Marília always commented on the events of Big Brother Brazil on Twitter. Despite having made public her admiration for Gil do Vigor, the countrywoman declared she was rooting for Juliette Freire in the last edition of the program.

Check out:

I’m crying 😭 I’ve never seen — GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) January 5, 2022

Hey guys, I just saw it today! I will print and save to a frame to see forever. What an honor, what an honor. I was thrilled! — GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) January 5, 2022

Dear life! I will love you forever. — GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) January 5, 2022

Marilia Mendonça died aged 26 on November 5 of last year after falling into a small plane in the Serra de Caratinga region. She would perform in Minas Gerais and was accompanied by pilot Geraldo Medeiros Junior, co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro and the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. The aircraft lost both engines while falling.

