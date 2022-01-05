Global stock market party far from over, says JPMorgan – Money Times

Everything is heading towards new valuations in the global stock market this year, according to strategists at the JPMorgan.

“Be optimistic — the positive catalysts are not over,” strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Downside risks — including a hawkish turn of central banks, a slowdown in the Chinese economy or more significant restrictions against the coronavirus — will not materialize or are already priced in shares, they said.

The positive outlook comes with indices in the US and Europe at record highs after last year’s strong rally due to unprecedented fiscal stimulus and a solid recovery from the slump caused by the pandemic.

JPMorgan’s strategists are not alone: ​​the Credit Suisse this week reiterated its optimistic view on US stocks, while Société Générale on Tuesday repeated its 6.6% return forecast for European equities this year, writing that “this bull market is not over”.

The strategists of Goldman Sachs and the BlackRock Investment Institute also see upside potential, albeit at a more moderate pace.

Among JPMorgan’s top recommendations are overweight positions in UK and eurozone equities, as well as banks, miners and autos.

Strategists see a good entry point into emerging market exchanges, with China’s slowdown “now far behind”. They also like bets that can benefit from the reopening of economies.

They recommend a neutral stance for US stocks, saying they could stagnate if the tech sector’s good performance starts to wane.

Still, the overall technical picture is positive for equities, as inflation is expected to peak in the first half, the Fed is unlikely to become more hawkish and earnings growth forecasts will “return very low”.