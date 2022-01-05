Globo de Ouro 2022 will not have audiences, celebrities or broadcast on TV – Zoeira

The 79th edition of Golden Globe will be held in Los Angeles next Sunday (9) with no audience, celebrities and no media, after an ethical boycott suffered by the event, known as the biggest Hollywood party.

The Hollywood International Press Association (HFPA), responsible for the vote, was accused of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, and NBC TV network decided not to broadcast the ceremony this year. “Given the current outbreak of the pandemic, health and safety remain a top priority for HFPA,” the organization added.

The results of the film and television awards, to be announced at the ceremony, which will take place at a Beverly Hills hotel, will seek to highlight “HFPA’s longstanding philanthropic work.”

“Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 charities linked to entertainment, film restoration, scholarships and humanitarian efforts,” the group said in a statement. The organization also confirmed that there will be no audience during the ceremony, due to the pandemic.

The Golden Globes credibility has been questioned and there are uncertainties about its future. Powerful studios and advertisers have declined to participate in this year’s edition, while top-tier stars have distanced themselves from HFPA until changes are made.

The organization, made up of just over 100 entertainment writers linked to foreign publications, was quick to make some changes, including adding its largest annual number of new members last year in a bid for renewal.

The issue of diversity in the HFPA’s ranks was raised by an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed last year that the organization did not have a single black member.