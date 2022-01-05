Globo dismisses Simone and Tatá Werneck takes the singer’s place in ‘The Masked Singer’ | Television



Simone Mendes and Tata Werneck – Reproduction/Editing

Posted 05/01/2022 12:08 | Updated 01/05/2022 12:25

Rio – The new season of ‘The Masked Singer’ is about to start and Globo has already shown that it is making changes in the cast of presenters and judges of the attraction, which was a success with the public in 2021. In the new season, which is scheduled to premiere in on January 23, comedian Tatá Werneck joins the team of judges, Taís Araújo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch, on the mission to discover who is behind the mask.

“I watched the entire first season, I loved watching it so much! It’s a show that brings the family together, it has joy, mystery and emotion. I was very happy with the invitation because I’m a big fan of the show. I gave some hints on the internet too, so I don’t know if it was fate or if it worked,” says Tatá excitedly.

The singer and champion of the first season, Priscilla Alcantara, will now participate in a different way: she will be the new backstage presenter of the reality and promises to show all the secrets of the masked. “Winning the first season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ had already been amazing and I could never imagine an outcome of that victory with the invitation to return to TV as a presenter. It was such a surprise! I always said I’d like to come back to make television and the best thing is to live this in a project that has marked my life so much, like ‘The Masked Singer’! This invitation changed the course of things for me. I’m extremely happy and excited!”, says Priscilla.

With that, Tatá takes the place of her colleague Simone Mendes. And Priscilla, that of Camilla de Lucas.