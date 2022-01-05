GM loses #1 in US sales after 90 years to Toyota

The year 2021 was so unusual that something unthinkable happened in the United States. After 90 years of leadership, General Motors lost its position. And it didn’t go to another American company, like Ford (which led before GM), but Toyota, a foreign manufacturer.

According to figures released by the two manufacturers, Toyota handled 2,332,262 vehicles in the US in 2021, which represents an increase of 10.4% over 2020. GM had sold 2,218,228 units, which was an increase of 10.4%. 12.9% drop compared to the previous year.

Toyota Camry

This gives a difference of 114,034 units in favor of the Japanese manufacturer. Remembering that the numbers account for all brands of both groups, with Toyota adding Lexus and GM counting Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC.

“Toyota is grateful to our loyal customers for putting their safety and confidence in Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Being #1 is never a focus or priority. The company’s focus has always been to be the best brand in terms of safety, quality and value in the minds of customers,” said Jack Hollis, the senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota Motor North America, in a statement for the website Automotive News.

51 Photos

The RAV4 was Toyota’s top-selling product in 2021. The automaker delivered 430,387 of them in the US, down 5.3% from 2020. The average SUV has been doing well in sales for years, surpassing the Camry sedan to be the company’s most marketed car.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 2022

On GM’s side, Chevrolet Silverado, the North American cousin of the S10, was the best-selling model among all the group’s companies in the US in 2021. The average pickup sold 380,715 in the country throughout the year, which was a drop of 12.7% compared to 2020. Adding Silverado to sales of all GM pickup trucks in the period, the total volume rises to 529,765 pickup trucks, which represents a decrease of 10.8% from the previous year.

GM and Toyota struggled with a global chip shortage in 2021. For example, Toyota had to shut down its factories around the world in September (including Brazil) to reduce global production by 360,000 vehicles.

Toyota Corolla Hatch

For GM, this was a little worse, as the company even produced some vehicles with less equipment, removing items such as heated seats, engine cylinder deactivation and even parking sensors to save its supply of chips.

The year 2022 will not be an easy one, as this lack of semiconductors will continue to affect the entire automotive industry (and other areas). Forecasts from various analysts and even some of the component makers say the situation will remain bad until the second half of 2022, while some believe it could continue until 2023.