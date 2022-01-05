Goalkeeper Neto denies conversations with Flamengo – Flamengo

Brazilian is out of space at Barcelona and is targeted by Rubro-Negro

Under the command of the new coach, Paulo Sousa, Flamengo started planning for the 2022 season and is already looking for occasional signings. In this sense, the club is after a goalkeeper, and Neto, from Barcelona, ​​is the priority. However, the player’s fatigue denied ongoing conversations with Clube da Gávea.

The goalkeeper’s representatives downplayed speculation in the Spanish press, but highlighted that Neto is out of space at Barcelona, ​​in contact with Rádio Globo. The coach of the Catalan team, Xavi, even spoke about the use of the Brazilian archer, this Tuesday (4th).

— Tomorrow we will decide. I just talked to him about the situation we have. We are awaiting the last tests before the general call. Neto is another one, but I was very clear with him said Xavi at a Barcelona press conference.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been with Barcelona since 2019, but has played in just 14 games. Neto’s contract with the Catalan club is valid until June 2023. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian also has spells in Valencia, Spain, Juventus and Fiorentina, both from Italy and Athletico-PR, where he was revealed in 2009.