Gol plane makes an emergency landing in Petrolina after one of the engines stops working; listen to audio | Petrolina and Region

A Gol plane that took off from Juazeiro do Norte, Ceará, bound for Guarulhos, São Paulo, had to make an emergency landing in Petrolina, in the hinterland of Pernambuco. The Boeing 737-800, registered with the prefix PR-GXM, had its route modified after presenting a failure in one of the two engines.
The aircraft took off last Friday (31), at 5:07 pm, carrying 182 people. During the climb phase, a failure in the right engine was identified. About 35 minutes after takeoff, the aircraft made a safe landing at Senador Nilo Coelho Airport, in Petrolina.
Trajectory of a Gol plane that landed in Petrolina after an engine stopped — Photo: Playback/FlightRadar24
THE g1 obtained the audio with the conversation of one of the pilots with the air traffic control (listen above). In it, it is possible to hear an alarm in the cockpit; a few seconds later, the pilot declares: “pan-pan, pan-pan, pan-pan”.
This word, repeated three times, means that the crew is reporting an “urgent” situation to the air traffic controller. In the audio, the pilot reports that the right engine has gone out and that he is flying single-engine — planes used in commercial flights are prepared to fly safely with a single engine in case of an emergency.
The pilot then asks to divert the flight and land in Petrolina. And, as a precaution, it requests ground support from the Fire Department and medical assistance.
Image shows an engine that stopped working in a plane that made an emergency landing in Petrolina (PE) — Photo: Personal Archive
Damage to the aircraft’s engine was visible, leaving debris caused by the breaking of the rotating blades inside the engine.
THE g1 he sought out Gol, who had not spoken until the last update of this article.
Check out the full audio:
