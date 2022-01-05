Golden Globe suffers from ‘cancellation’ and search for presenter fails · TV News

Involved in a scandal in the film industry, the Golden Globe failed in its search for a famous presenter. According to information released this Tuesday (4), no celebrity accepted to command the award, which was considered one of the most important in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA, in its original acronym), organizer of the Golden Globes, made a protocol statement about the award.

“The Golden Globes will go ahead with a small event on January 9th that will not only reward the best television and film performances for 2021, but will also recognize the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry,” commented the organization at note.

According to information from Variety magazine, HPFA agents face the refusal of famous people. Scheduled for Sunday (9), the awards will not be shown on open American television and the official plans for the broadcast of the ceremony have not yet been announced.

The awards crisis began in January 2021, when a report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HPFA had not had black members for more than 20 years.

In 2021, the Golden Globe was run by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. During the awards, presenters and artists present cited the lack of representation and demanded significant changes for the following years. The Golden Globes longtime partner NBC then canceled the awards broadcast in 2022.